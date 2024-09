A TALK in Lichfield will explore the history of Moseley Old Hall.

The event is being hosted by the South East Staffordshire Association of National Trust Members at the Guildhall at 7.30pm on 16th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Moseley Old Hall – The House That Saved A King is a talk about the ancestral home of the Whitgreave family and how it was saved from demolition by the National Trust.”

Admission is £3 for members and £5 for non-members.