PROPOSALS for a redevelopment scheme in Lichfield are not appropriate for a gateway to the city centre, Liberal Democrat councillors have said.

Members of Lichfield District Council will decide on plans to sell the former Tempest Ford plot for new homes next week.

Under proposals being put forward for the first portion of the Birmingham Road Site by developer CB Collier, a mix of townhouses and apartments are proposed at the corner of Birmingham Road and St John Street, as well as underground parking.

It is the first stage of the overall plans for the former Friarsgate land, which also includes the bus station and former police station plot.

But Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the opposition Lib Dem group, said his party were unhappy with the “unimaginative” development plans. He said:

“Councillors will be discussing the plans for the Birmingham Road Site at a full council meeting this week – and the proposal for the initial phase on the old Kennings garage site to be sold to a developer. “The overall plan for the Birmingham Road Site has now been revealed and made public, but as Lichfield Lib Dems we say that it is simply just not right for Lichfield. “I have been on the task group that has overseen these plans and have continually raised objections, but the other parties have supported them. Those meetings were confidential but now the plans are public and so available for all to see. “They are so unimaginative and just create big blocks of housing in the centre of our beautiful city. “The original objective was to make the Birmingham Road Site development a place of impact and style as it is a gateway into the city. These plans just do not achieve that.”

Cllr Ray said he hoped locals would make their views known on the proposals for the Birmingham Road Site. He said:

“We can do so much better with the Birmingham Road Site than these plans. “We are asking residents ‘is this really what you want?’ and are asking them to get in touch with us to let us know their views.”