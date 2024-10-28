A DOG agility course has been installed for local owners to put their pooches through their paces.

It has been put up at The Triangle by Hammerwich Parish Council.

The layout includes two hoops, a slalom and a tunnel/bridge.

A spokesperson said:

“The Triangle is mainly used by responsible dog owners who enjoy each other’s company. “We hope the simple run will enhance their experience and enjoyment. “Several dog owners helped with installing the run, and thanks go to Chasetown Civil Engineering, Collis Timber, and Sanders Cycles for their help in making this a community project.”