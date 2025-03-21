LICHFIELD’S MP has confirmed his decision to resign from two local councils.

Labour’s Dave Robertson was elected to the House of Commons in July last year, but remained a member of Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council.

But he has now confirmed he will step down from those posts to allow potential by-elections to take place alongside the Staffordshire County Council elections on 1st May.

In a letter to Lichfield District Council’s chief executive, Mr Robertson said:

“It has been an honour to serve as one of the ward members on Lichfield District Council, representing Curborough Ward since May 2019.

“The ward was where I grew up and went to school and will always have a very special place in my heart. I have found immense joy and pride from being able to represent the people who call that part of Lichfield home, both in the chamber and across the district.

“Across the nearly six years that I have had the honour of being a councillor for the area I am proud to have, through the council, its committees, and officers helped ensure that members club across the area received support during the pandemic, helped to ensure that our political boundaries better match community identities and helped shape the policy which governs how developer contributions is allocated to community projects.

“Unfortunately, though, since my election as the Member of Parliament for Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages on 4th July last year you will note that my parliamentary duties have meant that while I am still able to support people across Curborough ward as their councillor and MP, I have been kept away from attending meetings of the council and its committees. You will know how much I value these meetings and the value I place on making meaningful contributions to them.

“Given the demands on my time, I have reached the conclusion that is time for me to step aside from my role on Lichfield District Council and allow someone else to come forwards and achieve more great things for the people of Curborough ward.

“As such, I am writing to you to formally resign as a ward member for Curborough. This has been a difficult decision, but I am hoping that by making this decision today that it will allow the council to organise any by-elections to fill my seats in line with the county council elections on 1st May and so reduce the costs of the by-elections as much as can be.

“Thank you again for all of the friendship, support and advice that you and your officers have shown me over the last six years, I look forward to continuing to work with you all as the Member of Parliament for Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages in the coming years.”