THE new leader of Staffordshire County Council has been formally chosen.

The process to officially select Reform UK’s Cllr Ian Cooper took place at a meeting of Staffordshire County Council today (22nd May).

He will be joined by deputy leader Cllr Martin Murray, who will also take on cabinet responsibility for economy and skills.

The other cabinet members are:

Martin Rogerson – health and care

Nicholas Lakin – children and young people

Andrew Mynors – connectivity

Peter Mason – strategic highways

Chris Large – finance and resources

Hayley Coles – communities and culture

Janet Higgins – education and SEND

Anthony Screen – community safety

Cllr Cooper said:

“I am delighted to be formally selected as leader of Staffordshire County Council. “Now the cabinet and myself can really press on with delivering our priorities for Staffordshire residents and businesses. “This includes examining in detail how, where and how much we are spending across the council, focusing first on core services, such as the care of the elderly, children’s services, highways and promoting clean, safe and thriving communities.”

Cllr Cooper’s appointment follows the 1st May elections which saw Reform UK clinch 49 of the 62 seats.

However, there will be a by-election for the Eccleshall and Gnosall ward following the resignation of one of the party’s newly-elected representatives before the first meeting of the county council.