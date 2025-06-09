A FORMER leader has resigned from Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Mike Wilcox said “personal reasons” were behind his decision to depart as a representative for Alrewas and Fradley ward.

He had previously been a Conservative member before leaving the controlling group last year for “health reasons”.

Cllr Wilcox made a similar switch at Staffordshire County Council before deciding not to stand for re-election in May.

He told Lichfield Live that he would now be quitting his role at Lichfield District Council completely:

“For personal reasons I have taken the decision to stand down as one of the district councillor for Alrewas and Fradley. “It has been a real privilege and honour to have served on the council for over 18 years, together with the many opportunities it has given me.”

Cllr Wilcox had served as leader of the district council from 2010 until 2019.

His time at the top was halted when Conservative colleagues opted to replace him with current council chief, Cllr Doug Pullen.

Speaking at the time, Cllr Wilcox said his departure as council leader had come as a shock but that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

“I’ve got grandchildren and all the rest of it to think about and look forward to spending more time with, because you do get embroiled in the council. “It has been my life, but I’ve enjoyed every moment.”

No date has been confirmed for a by-election yet, but the Alrewas and Fradley ward will continue to be represented by independent member Cllr Derick Cross and Conservative member Cllr Sonia Wilcox.