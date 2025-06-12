CAMPAIGNERS fighting plans for new homes in Burntwood say the implications of the development are “alarming”.

Bloor Homes is proposing 300 properties on land off Coulter Lane.

A consultation event saw residents given the chance to find out more about the scheme and raise issues.

But members of Burntwood Action Group said there had been little to alleviate local concerns.

He said:

“This development proposes the irreversible removal of one of the most picturesque sections of countryside our town has. This is not just empty land – it is a cherished landscape enjoyed daily by walkers, cyclists and dog owners, offering vital green space for the community’s physical and mental wellbeing “The area benefits from a magnitude of wildlife, which will be displaced and substantially affected, regardless of any token set-aside areas the developer might offer. “The practical and safety implications for our existing infrastructure are just as alarming. The proposal will make public access to the well-used Princes Park highly dangerous. It will also rely on connecting foul and storm water sewers into an existing, antiquated system that already fails to serve the area, leading to regular failures and local flooding. To burden this fragile system further is irresponsible.”

The campaign group said additional pressure on already stretched local roads would also be problematic for residents.

“When questioned about the traffic lights at the Farewell Lane and Lichfield Road junction, a Bloor representative claimed that simply altering the light sequencing would alleviate congestion. This simplistic view is an insult to residents who navigate this bottleneck daily. “When detailed concerns about highway strain were raised, they were brushed off as a ‘localised’ issue. “This dismissive attitude extended to all our concerns. The strain on our already overstretched GP surgeries, set to be compounded by more than 1,200 new residents, was waved away as a ‘national issue’. A similar excuse was given when we highlighted that local primary and secondary schools are over capacity. “The developer’s understanding of our community seems based on flimsy assumptions. Even their proposed solution to the long-standing parking chaos at Swan Island – by adding a retail unit to their plan – defies all logic. “The message from Bloor Homes was clear – local concerns are mere obstacles to be managed with platitudes. Burntwood is not against development, but we are against development that destroys our natural environment, compromises our heritage, and ignores the failing state of our infrastructure. “We urge our local councillors and planning authorities to listen to the very real concerns of residents and demand credible, sustainable and locally-focused solutions from any developer wishing to build in our town.”

A spokesperson for Bloor Homes said the land had been earmarked for residential development in the Lichfield District Local Plan since 2015 and had been acknowledged as being suitable for such use.

They added that while there was no public rights of way at present on the site, the development would retain two-thirds of the site as green space to make it available for use by locals for the first time.

The spokesperson said:

“We took the decision to undertake early-stage consultation with the community before any planning application is put forward to Lichfield District Council, so that we could gain a better understanding of existing local concerns. This is the purpose of our current engagement with the community, including our recent drop-in exhibition. “We are grateful to all those who attended and once the consultation period has been concluded we will be reviewing all the feedback provided to help inform the emerging proposals and ongoing technical work on a range of disciplines, including highways and wider infrastructure. “As with many areas, existing pressures on local infrastructure and need for investment in Burntwood is a message that has come through strongly in engagement. As was set out at our consultation event, we are keen to identify opportunities for investment generated by our emerging proposals to help address some of these issues. “Early provisional estimates on our part suggest that we would be providing circa £1.3million in Community Infrastructure Levy, around £320,000 of which would go directly to Burntwood Town Council. “We also anticipate providing a provisional figure of circa £2.5million to invest in education provision locally – and we also expect to generate significant investment into local healthcare, to be determined in consultation with the local NHS Integrated Care Board. “At the very beginning of this consultation process, we proactively established contact with Burntwood Action Group and met with members of their committee in mid-May. “We have received a large amount of feedback and are grateful for this. There are clear themes emerging in relation to local concerns around existing infrastructure pressures. “We have also received a significant amount of feedback from people in acute housing need who are interested in securing a home in Burntwood, either for themselves or for family members such as grown-up children who are struggling to get on the property ladder. “We are committed to ongoing engagement with the local community and will continue to publicise further updates regarding the emerging proposals on our dedicated engagement website at www.bloorhomesburntwood.com, and by sharing updates with Burntwood Town Council.”