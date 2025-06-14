CREATIVE schoolchildren have showcased their love of the local area as part of a new art installation.

St Joseph’s RC Primary School pupils

St Joseph and St Theresa’s RC Primary School pupils

Holly Grove Primary School pupils

Pupils from Rocklands School

Lyann from St Chad’s Primary School

Chase Terrace Primary School pupils

Youngsters from schools across Lichfield and Burntwood took part in a competition run by Lichfield District Council.

The winning entries have now go on display on the hoardings surrounding the new cinema development in the city centre.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“This project has not only showcased the incredible talent of our young residents but also highlighted what makes Lichfield District such a special place to live. “It’s fantastic to see the city centre brightened up by these meaningful and imaginative pieces of art as we continue our regeneration journey.”

The artwork will surround the former Debenhams site which is being transformed into the home of a new Everyman cinema as well as food and drink outlets.

The work is being delivered by construction and refurbishment specialists Inside Ltd.

Adam Frankling, the company’s bid manager, said:

“From when we first tendered this project, it was clear that engaging the community was critical to its success. “What better way to do that than to encourage the city’s young people to express their love for Lichfield and to give a fresh perspective? “We were so impressed with the quality of the entries and are absolutely delighted with the end result.”