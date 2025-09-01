EFFORTS to restore a canal in Lichfield have been given a £200,000 boost.

Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) has been awarded £200,000 in Community Infrastructure Levy funding from Lichfield District Council.

The money will be used to support the next phase of the Gallows Reach section of the project.

It will also allow for a traffic-free pedestrian route between the new housing estates at Cricket Lane and St John’s Grange.

Derek Lord, LHCRT planning and technical trustee, said:

“This funding is fantastic news – it will bring us closer to our vision of a fully restored canal. “It recognises the project’s strategic value in enhancing green infrastructure, promoting sustainable transport and supporting local regeneration, as well as another step towards reconnecting the Lichfield Canal to Huddlesford Junction.”

The Community Infrastructure Levy is charged on new developments in the district.

The money allocated to LHCRT will be used to fund materials for the 225-metre stretch of waterway, including sheet piling for the sides and a watertight lining for the canal bed.

Lichfield District Council Cabinet member, Cllr Alex Farrell, said:

“I was excited to visit the Gallows Reach section of the canal project and see how much the trust volunteers have achieved so far. “The Community Infrastructure Levy funding will help them continue with the delivery of this fantastic restoration project.”

More information about the Gallows Reach project can be found online.