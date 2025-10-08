A DEVELOPER says controversial plans for hundreds of new homes on land in Chasetown will deliver “much-needed” family and affordable housing.

Cameron Homes is proposing 450 properties on land off Highfields Road.

A public consultation is currently seeking opinions on the plans which the developer says is considered as grey belt under the Government’s new national policy.

If approved, the scheme would also see the 20 hectares feature public open spaces, play areas and new cycle and walking links.

Kate Tait, group strategic land and planning director for Cameron Homes, said:

“This grey belt site has the potential to deliver significant investment, community facilities, vibrancy and much-needed family and affordable housing to Chasetown. “Having been based in this village for over 30 years, Cameron Homes, Tara Group and the Noel Sweeney Foundation are already hugely invested in this community and the wider Burntwood parish. “Over the past four years, we have donated £320,000 to community projects in the immediate area, with a focus on tackling homelessness and young people most in need of support. “Chasetown has a long history as a mining village, but with the last mine here closing down in 1959, this large site presents a compelling opportunity to deliver energy-efficient premium homes, while also providing new amenity space, highways improvements and extensive green infrastructure. “Lichfield District Council has a significant housing land supply shortfall, so proposals like this are required to meet the local demand for new housing. “We have had an initial meeting with local residents and will continue to work alongside officers, councillors and consultees while the plans for this site are progressed through the planning system.”

The public consultation is open for comments until 10th October. For more details on how to have your say, visit www.landoffhighfieldsroad.co.uk.