A BURNTWOOD developer has completed the latest phase of a £36million scheme ahead of schedule.

Keon Homes has been working on the Icknield Port Loop scheme in Birmingham.

The project has seen the first 30 homes now handed over to housing association Midland Heart with new residents already moving in.

When complete, the scheme will feature a total of 124 properties.

Matt Beckley, partnerships director at Keon Homes, said:

“Port Loop was a real statement urban regeneration scheme, yet hasn’t been without its challenges with two developers entering administration before they could start this phase. “We came in and promised to build the 124 properties on time and to the highest standards – and this first handover, ahead of schedule, reaffirms that commitment. “More importantly, we have delivered thirty much-needed affordable homes to individuals and families, giving them the opportunity to start new lives and form the beginning of new communities. That’s what this scheme is all about.”

Port Loop is the fifth scheme Keon Homes has developed in partnership with Midland Heart.