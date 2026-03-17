A CALL has been made to support a new use of a traditional phone box in Whittington.

The red structure on the corner between The Bell and the village hall has been converted into a mini-community library.

The change has meant the village has retained the iconic design by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott – who was also the architect of Liverpool Cathedral – with others across the country disappearing when mobile phone ownership began to rise.

But the Whittington initiative is currently short of children’s books, with locals asked to donate any unwanted titles by leaving them in the phone box.