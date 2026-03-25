THE director of a Lichfield housing developer has taken part in a roundtable discussion to highlight the housing crisis.

Amy Summerton, of Walton Homes, joined other housebuilders, advisers and industry experts for the Insider Media event.

The group explored themes such as how to navigate the building of homes across the Midlands, attracting the right skills and securing funding to develop smaller plots of land that bigger developers generally bypass.

The roundtable discussion also looked at aspects such as dealing with regulations, rising costs and the complex planning process .

Amy said:

“I’m so proud to be involved in the roundtable and in what was an incredibly insightful and thought-provoking discussion. “Walton Homes is in so proud of the role we play in delivering high-quality homes to drive local culture and boost communities – but the reality is that smaller developers face disproportionate challenges that can stall growth. “It is essential that policymakers recognise smaller developers as an essential part of the industry, helping to form a stronger and more resilient housing market. Streamlining planning systems, improving access to development funds and boosting policies will all go a long way in helping unlock the housing industry’s full potential.”