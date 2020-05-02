Details about traffic management are being worked out with a view to reopening Lichfield’s tip, the area’s MP has said.

The household waste and recycling centre has been shut as part of social distancing measures introduced due to the coronavirus crisis.

Staffordshire County Council said it would reopen the site “when the time was right”.

But Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has suggested that this could be sooner rather than later.

“A target date has now been set for the reopening of the Lichfield and tip following the Government’s announcement, but things just need to be sorted with Staffordshire Police first to avoid traffic jams on Trent Valley Road in the first few days as a backlog of rubbish is cleared.” Michael Fabricant MP

The talk of reopening follows a request from the Secretary of State Robert Jenrick MP.