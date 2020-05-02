Details about traffic management are being worked out with a view to reopening Lichfield’s tip, the area’s MP has said.
The household waste and recycling centre has been shut as part of social distancing measures introduced due to the coronavirus crisis.
Staffordshire County Council said it would reopen the site “when the time was right”.
But Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has suggested that this could be sooner rather than later.
“A target date has now been set for the reopening of the Lichfield and tip following the Government’s announcement, but things just need to be sorted with Staffordshire Police first to avoid traffic jams on Trent Valley Road in the first few days as a backlog of rubbish is cleared.”Michael Fabricant MP
The talk of reopening follows a request from the Secretary of State Robert Jenrick MP.
“I announced in Parliament that I am asking councils to safely plan the organised opening of household waste collection sites – in line with social distancing guidelines – as a priority.
“We will be publishing guidance on this shortly.”Robert Jenrick MP
This will always be the problem with reopening the tip at Lichfield. It queues out onto the main road and blocks Trent Valley island on some normal days, so it’ll be horrendous if they do it now. Stress levels are high so road rage incidents won’t take much to kick off.
This can easily be managed by making an appointment system, taking people’s names and requiring them to produce their council tax bills. Many things can be achieved with planning and a large dollop of common sense.
I live on the estate next to the tip, access to the estate has always been a problem due to queueing traffic for the tip. Despite complaints nothing has been done. Cars queue out onto the island and due to parked cars on the right it makes access impossible. In my opinion the tip needs to be open for longer hours.
I think an appointment system is the best way forward too. If you keep things ordered then there should not be a problem with traffic and social distancing.
If you allow it to be a “freeforall” then you will have any Tom-Dick-Harry turning up whenever they feel like it and even they do not really need to be there. Not everyone will need to visit this place, so keep it organised and not first come first served.
I would not like to be one of the staff when people turn up for their 11.45 – 11.55 appointment at 11.59 at the back of the queue.
Then try and go past the queue of cars.
Give the staff a load of abuse, when they are not allowed in.
Block everyone from coming in and getting out.
Give the rest of the queue, a piece of their mind.
Take a few photos and post on Twitter and Facebook.
I have been amazed how people in virtually empty supermarket car parks have been able to get in each others way. Sound their horns and shout abuse at each other.
What about opening Burntwood as well not everything revolves around just Lichfield !!
Steve, that’s the worst case. Lichfield is a largely respectful place with plenty of reasonable people. What you describe may be issues to begin with but they can be ironed out. It’s also worth saying that the tips could be open until 8/9pm at this time of year.
