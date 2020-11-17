A Lichfield restaurant and takeaway is stepping in to help support residents forced out of their homes after a fire at a block of flats.

Smoke damage visible on the outside of the block of flats after the fire

Families spent the weekend in temporary accommodation after the blaze at Ridware House last week.

But now bosses at The Ruby in Lichfield have agreed to offer £10 vouchers to those affected by the incident.

The Ruby in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

A spokesperson said: