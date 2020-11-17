Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield restaurant and takeaway is stepping in to help support residents forced out of their homes after a fire at a block of flats.
Families spent the weekend in temporary accommodation after the blaze at Ridware House last week.
But now bosses at The Ruby in Lichfield have agreed to offer £10 vouchers to those affected by the incident.
A spokesperson said:
“The fire would be awful at the best of times, never mind during a pandemic and with Christmas around the corner.
“Working with Lichfield District Council, we will be issuing vouchers to those families affected.
“Lichfield has always been good to us so it’s the least we can do.”