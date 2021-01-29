A Lichfield restaurant is celebrating after being highlighted in the latest edition of the Michelin Guide.

The Boat Inn was again awarded a ‘Plate’ or L’Assiette symbol recognising it “simply serving good food”.

Liam Dillon

Staffordshire currently has seven Michelin ‘Plate’ restaurants with The Boat Inn, owned by Lichfield-born Liam Dillon, still the only 3* Rosette establishment in the county.

During lockdown, the restaurant team have been delivering their Heat @ Home meals across the UK, with Liam and other chefs creating live lessons on Facebook explaining the dishes and how to cook them.

Liam said:

“It’s a great honour to again be recognised by the Michelin Guide. “We can’t wait to open again, but in the meantime our Heat @ Home dishes are keeping us busy. “And the live Facebook videos are great fun but keep us focused, ensuring we are always coming up with new menu and dish ideas.” Liam Dillon

For more details about Heat @ Home visit www.theboatinnlichfield.com/online-ordering.