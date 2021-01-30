The role of a trailblazing group of women who ran a First World War military hospital will be the focus of a lecture in Lichfield.

Picture: Wellcome Collection. Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

Author Wendy Moore will give the latest in the Erasmus Darwin Lunar Lecture series on 26th February.

A spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin House said:

“When war broke out in 1914, dozens of women doctors offered their services – but they were told by the British Army to ‘go home and sit still’. “Flora Murray and Louisa Garrett Anderson refused to sit still. “Both qualified doctors and suffragettes, they took a unit of women doctors, nurses and orderlies to France where they ran a hospital there so successfully that the army invited them to open a second hospital and then, in May 1915, to run a major military hospital in the heart of London. “Endell Street was unique. It was the only hospital within the British Army run and staffed by women – all the doctors, nurses and orderlies were female apart from a dozen or so male helpers. “The women of Endell Street treated wounded soldiers throughout the war and when peace came the hospital remained open to treat victims of the Spanish flu.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Tickets are £6 one can be booked at erasmusdarwin.org.