Some disabled parking bays in Lichfield city centre could remain out of use until at least September, councillors have confirmed.
The decision to restrict some on-street spaces was first made in July to aid social distancing.
The local authority has since reinstated some of the bays, but it now says others will remain out of use over the coming months.
Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:
“In partnership with Staffordshire County Council, in July we suspended blue badge parking bays in a number of key streets in Lichfield city centre to allow for better social distancing.
“We also reserved extra parking spaces for blue badge permit holders in nearby car parks. However, following a review we reinstated half of the bays in the city centre in September.
“With COVID-19 cases increasing over the winter, it’s vital there is enough space for social distancing in the city centre.
“This is why Staffordshire County Council has extended the parking order until September 2021 and installed planters, using Active Travel funding, to clearly show the extra space for pedestrians to use.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
But some motorists have criticised the ongoing closure of the on-street parking.
John Allen told Lichfield Live:
“This is inexcusable discrimination against disabled people who would struggle to access the city centre, as they did in the summer, especially in the market area.
“There are facilities such as opticians, dentists and banks that disabled people will not be able to get to without such parking.”John Allen
Cllr Little said the decision had been made in a bid to keep shoppers safe.
“These arrangements will be kept under review, but for now the safety of our residents and visitors to the city centre must take priority.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
The council has failed to consult anyone about these changes since they were first introduced last summer. Talking to another local authority is not consulting. Contacting a recognised leader in accessibility issues, AccessAble, then ignoring each and every recommendation and sticking to your original plan is not consulting. Ignoring the views of local disabled people completely is not consulting.
I would expect the level of ignorance we have heard from members of the public who say the new bays in car parks are OK. They have no desire to understand the difficulties many disabled people have in negotiating even small distances as they rarely if ever look beyond the tips of their own noses. They do not want to understand the difficulties as it does not impact in any way on their lives. They simply do not care to listen or understand.
What is difficult to accept is this same level of ignorance from paid officers and elected councillors charged with being on top of these issues. They have no excuse for not listening or for not wanting to understand the difficulties these changes have caused to so many people. That is a disgraceful dereliction of their roles.
LDC is fast losing my confidence and the local Conservative party I have voted for is fast losing my trust. This issue is one of many where both the council as a whole and the Conservative group in particular should feel ashamed.
We all deserve so much better than we are receiving from both.
