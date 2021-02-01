Some disabled parking bays in Lichfield city centre could remain out of use until at least September, councillors have confirmed.

Some of the blocked off blue badge bays in Lichfield city centre

The decision to restrict some on-street spaces was first made in July to aid social distancing.

The local authority has since reinstated some of the bays, but it now says others will remain out of use over the coming months.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

Cllr Liz Little

“In partnership with Staffordshire County Council, in July we suspended blue badge parking bays in a number of key streets in Lichfield city centre to allow for better social distancing. “We also reserved extra parking spaces for blue badge permit holders in nearby car parks. However, following a review we reinstated half of the bays in the city centre in September. “With COVID-19 cases increasing over the winter, it’s vital there is enough space for social distancing in the city centre. “This is why Staffordshire County Council has extended the parking order until September 2021 and installed planters, using Active Travel funding, to clearly show the extra space for pedestrians to use.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

But some motorists have criticised the ongoing closure of the on-street parking.

John Allen told Lichfield Live:

“This is inexcusable discrimination against disabled people who would struggle to access the city centre, as they did in the summer, especially in the market area. “There are facilities such as opticians, dentists and banks that disabled people will not be able to get to without such parking.” John Allen

Cllr Little said the decision had been made in a bid to keep shoppers safe.