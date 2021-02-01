A team of Lichfield Cathedral volunteers who create a monthly podcast say their latest efforts are their most ambitious yet.

The Lichfield Diocesan Digest began life as an audio magazine for blind and partially sighted people more than 30 years ago.

The team of volunteers research, produce and distribute the recordings online and on USB sticks.

A.E. Housman

They have now begun the “most ambitious and largest project” they have undertaken – the entire work of poet A.E. Housman’s A Shropshire Lad.

To bring the poems to life, help has arrived in the shape of former Staffordshire poet laureate, Emily Rose Galvin, actor Jonny McLean and Chris Wilson, who runs a live music and poetry venue in Stoke-on-Trent.

“Housman’s cycle of poems captures perfectly the sights, sounds and feel of the English Midlands from the Blue Remembered Hills of the Black Country to Wenlock Edge, Clee Hill and Ludlow.” Lichfield Diocesan Digest spokesperson

The first of the cycle of 63 poems is now live online.