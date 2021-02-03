Regional development chiefs say they hope a £70,000 funding boost will help Lichfield city centre bounce back from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Lichfield District Council has been awarded the money via the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP).

An overall pot of £325,000 has been dished out across a number of local authorities to help develop projects.

GBSLEP chair Tim Pile said the money would help centres bounce back from a challenging year.

“Now is the time to show commitment to the development of our towns and local centres. “COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in many areas but as a local enterprise partnership we recognise that thriving, vibrant local centres are vital to the growth and development of our region. “The grants awarded will enable organisations to move forward, creating plans to help local businesses recover and to create attractive offerings for visitors and residents. “It is great to see projects putting low-carbon at the heart of regeneration as well as looking at the value of investment in the creative and visitor industries. “I am certain that foundations are being laid to help bring people back into our local centres as we all look towards inclusive economic recovery.” Tim Pile, Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership

The money will be used as part of the Lichfield City Green Public Realm Strategy examining “additional strategies and expansion of solutions to create public space, pedestrianisation, car parking and green infrastructure”.