A Lichfield chef has returned to his old school to give staff a tasty treat during lockdown.

Liam Dillon, owner of the Boat Inn, has been creating Heat at Home meals while the restaurant has been shut.

And he has been providing them to staff at King Edward VI School free of charge.

Headteacher Jane Rutherford with Liam Dillon

Liam said:

“I wanted to give something back to my community – where better to start than the school where I spent so many happy years, the place that gave me the platform to now be my own boss as a restaurant owner? “Every week until lockdown ends, I will be delivering five of our Heat At Home meals for teachers and staff who are working so hard, helping pupils, during these very difficult times. “It was great to be back, it actually gave me a few goose bumps. Obviously, I would have loved to have gone back inside the school buildings and see my old classrooms, maybe one day when COVID-19 allows.” Liam Dillon, The Boat Inn

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said:

“It was a pleasure to see Liam again at school. “It is such a kind gesture, and his weekly deliveries will put a smile on the face of many of the school’s hardworking staff. One of the first meals went to one of Liam’s former teachers. “More than ever at a time when we are not able to see each other every day, our students appreciate inspirational stories. “Seeing Liam’s business and industry success at such a young age, and now his weekly deliveries to the school will support their motivation and encourage them to work hard work to fulfil their own dreams.” Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School

The Heat at Home dishes are being delivered across the country, with Liam and other chefs offering live Facebook lessons on how to cook them.