An initiative is hoping to connect owners of derelict properties with community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood to help get homes back into use.

Picture: Elliott Brown

Lichfield District Council is back Empty Homes Week, which runs until 21st February.

The local authority said there were around 120 long-term empty properties across the district.

As part of Empty Homes Week, the council is urging anyone who is struggling with an empty property and needs help to bring it back into use, or anyone who is concerned about an empty property in their area, to get in touch for advice.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for housing, said:

“Derelict properties can blight local communities and, with housing in short supply, they are wasted opportunities to create much needed homes. “Empty Homes Week gives us an opportunity to raise awareness locally and encourage people to contact us if they own an empty property or are worried about a derelict property in the district.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

Anyone concerned about an empty property, please email housing@lichfielddc.gov.uk or call Lichfield District Council on 01543 308000.

Find out more about Empty Homes Week at www.actiononemptyhomes.org.