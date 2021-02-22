A business hopes to create a new headquarters on the site of a garden centre near Lichfield.

Land and Water Group has submitted a planning application for the Bromley Hayes Garden Centre site on Shaw Lane.

Bromley Hayes Garden Centre. Picture: Steve Daniels. Available for reuse under this Creative Commons licence

If approved it would see the creation of an office development for the company, which specialises in environmental infrastructure projects.

The development would see the headquarters and plant yard relocated from Appleby Magna in Leicestershire.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed development seeks to provide a centralised base for the benefit of Land and Water Group who as a whole employ 180 jobs within the UK. “The proposal is seen as a substantially beneficial re-use of the existing retail units which suit the requirements of this nationally renowned operator and brings forward substantial socioeconomic benefits to the site and the surrounding area.” Planning statement

As well as the office facilities, the scheme would also see the creation of a new junction off the A515 with the current access on Shaw Lane being closed off.

“The proposal seeks to significantly reduce the car parking facilities associated with the extant retail use, relocating staff parking to the northernmost boundary behind the existing built development, with some visitor spaces located immediately adjacent to the front of the building. “The existing substantial car park will be returned to nature by way of a designed-in wetland pond, wetland edge, planting and landscaping planting scheme.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.