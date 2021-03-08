Three female leaders from a Lichfield retailer will take part in an online event to mark International Women’s Day.

Jane Avery

Central England Co-op’s chief executive Debbie Robinson, president Jane Avery and Vice President Elaine Dean will join the Choose to Challenge panel.

There will also be presentations from other prominent women from around the Midlands at the event, which takes place from 3pm to 5pm today (8th March).

Central England Co-op president Jane Avery said:

“It is an absolute pleasure to join with Debbie and Elaine for this fantastic event to celebrate International Women’s Day and I look forward to interacting with those in attendance to mark this important day in the calendar where we celebrate female empowerment and equality. “There is a wide range of thought-provoking and stimulating presentations on offer covering some really interesting topics and I would encourage people to join us for what I’m sure will be a truly inspiring event.” Jane Avery, Central England Co-op

Places for the event which takes place via Zoom can be booked by contacting administration@centralengland.coop.