Small businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood facing difficulties accessing finance to overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are being invited to apply for money from a loan fund.

The three-year Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Business Loan Fund will provide between £10,000 and £50,000 to companies.

Staffordshire County Council is working on the programme with not-for-profit organisations BCRS Business Loans, with the latest round of funding opening in April.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader of the county council and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:

“The business loan fund supports small viable companies to access essential finance where they have struggled with commercial lenders. “This, like all the programmes we have launched since our Staffordshire Means Back to Business strategy began last summer, is targeted support where it is needed most. “Originally set up in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash, in 2021 we are focusing on overcoming the immense challenges to businesses resulting from Covid-19. “The loan fund has previously enabled businesses to expand, diversify and take on new employees. It has supported companies across a range of sectors from manufacturing to professional services. “Over the next three years we will build on this success – supporting 200 business which will contribute to our economic growth and create jobs in our communities.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Information on accessing the fund is available at www.stokestaffsgrowthhub.co.uk.

Stephen Deakin, chief executive of BCRS Business Loans, said: