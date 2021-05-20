A councillor says she hopes an initiative will help Burntwood become a “dementia friendly town”.

Burntwood Town Council is hoping to develop more effective signposting of support services for local people.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the council, said she was keen to see information pulled together as well as support for new initiatives.

“The town council can help provide an overview and collate information. We will also consider our grant scheme to help establish new groups that may be seeking to provide support and town councillors are connecting with organisations for advice. “The town council has commissioned the Ideas Alliance CIC to undertake some engagement to move the project forward.” Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council

Groups interested in finding out more can contact town clerk Graham Hunt on 01543 677166 or by emailing graham.hunt@burntwood-tc.gov.uk.