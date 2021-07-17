Three decades of hits by Phil Collins will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

And Finally…Phil Collins

The city theatre welcomes tribute act And Finally…Phil Collins on 13th August.

A spokesperson for the Garrick said:

“This production delivers a two hour high energy show packed full of Phil’s solo hits including In The Air Tonight, Another Day In Paradise and Sussudio along with a sprinkling of Genesis hits for good measure. “This is a great opportunity to come and celebrate with us the illustrious career of the one and only Phil Collins.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £25.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.