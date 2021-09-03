A Lichfield singing group has been shortlisted for a national music award – and now needs public votes to claim the title.

Themba Mvula and the Lichfield Gospel Choir

Themba Mvula and the Lichfield Gospel Choir are among the finalists for the Inspiration Award at the 2021 Royal Philharmonic Society Awards.

The new award is for non-professional groups or individuals who work with such groups who are often overlooked.

Royal Philharmonic Society chief executive James Murphy said:

“We’re so pleased to applaud the countless non-professional musicians across the country through the new Inspiration Award, and welcome the music-loving public to join in the festivities as never before, casting their vote and joining us for the awards celebration.” James Murphy, Royal Philharmonic Society

The full shortlist is:

Aberdeenshire Saxophone Orchestra and Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra

Aldworth Philharmonic Orchestra, Berkshire

Hilary Campbell and Bristol Choral Society

Orkney Winter Choir and Orkney Camerata

South Wales Gay Men’s Chorus

Themba Mvula and the Lichfield Gospel Choir

The closing date for votes via www.royalphilharmonicsociety.org.uk is 11am on 30th September.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on 1st November.