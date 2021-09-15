A new Remembrance Glade has been launched by the Royal British Legion at the National Memorial Arbroetum.

The final tree being planted by Una Cleminson, Jacqui Thompson and Terry Barnett

The tree-lined space was unveiled at the Alrewas centre of remembrance yesterday (14th September).

The Royal British Legion’s national chairman Una Cleminson was joined by members of the armed forces to plant the final Himalayan birch tree.

The Remembrance Glade is located next to the Royal British Legion Poppy Field and features plants chosen for their symbolism, such as willow trees to represent grief and daffodils to demonstrate new beginnings.

Catherine Davies, head of remembrance for the Royal British Legion, said:

“The Remembrance Glade is a tranquil space open throughout the year for people to connect with and reflect on what Remembrance means to them. “It offers a peaceful oasis for personal reflection, surrounded by trees and plants of symbolic meaning, designed to give visitors respite from daily cares and a place to contemplate the meaning of remembrance in the beautiful setting of the National Memorial Arboretum. “As the Royal British Legion marks its centenary, our mission remains to make remembrance available to and inclusive of everyone and in providing new and different ways to participate, such as the Remembrance Glade, we hope to build a legacy that lasts for the next 100 years and beyond.” Catherine Davies, Royal British Legion

Terry Barnett, a British Army veteran who helped plant the last tree, said:

Terry Barnett beneath a curved oak sculpture leading to the centre of the Remembrance Glade