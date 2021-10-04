A memorial has been unveiled to hundreds of British servicemen who died when a ship was torpedoed during the Second World War.
The Lisbon Maru was carrying Japanese troops and more than 1,800 British prisoners of war when it was sunk by a US submarine.
Of the British servicemen aboard, 828 died in the incident.
A dedication service for the new memorial was held at the National Memorial Arboretum and attended by descendants of those aboard the Lisbon Maru along with veterans and representatives of the Armed Forces.
Vice Admiral John McAnally CB LVO, Vice Patron of The Royal Naval Association, said:
“These men did not die in vain. Not only did the great gallantry of many individuals save the lives of their comrades but also they like all who fought in the Far East in World War 2 contributed to development of the Japan we see today – a bastion of democracy in Asia and a country who has resumed her historic relationship of friendship with the United Kingdom.”Vice Admiral John McAnally CB LVO