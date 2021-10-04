A memorial has been unveiled to hundreds of British servicemen who died when a ship was torpedoed during the Second World War.

The Lisbon Maru memorial. Picture: National Memorial Arboretum

The Lisbon Maru was carrying Japanese troops and more than 1,800 British prisoners of war when it was sunk by a US submarine.

Of the British servicemen aboard, 828 died in the incident.

The Lisbon Maru memorial dedication service. Picture: National Memorial Arboretum

A dedication service for the new memorial was held at the National Memorial Arboretum and attended by descendants of those aboard the Lisbon Maru along with veterans and representatives of the Armed Forces.

Vice Admiral John McAnally CB LVO, Vice Patron of The Royal Naval Association, said: