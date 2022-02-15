Communities will get to learn more about the benefits of Fairtrade products at events organised by a Lichfield retailer.

A Central England Co-op Fairtrade workshop

Fairtrade Fortnight runs from 21st February to 6th March and showcases producers of everything from coffee and flowers to cotton and chocolate.

To mark the occasion, Central England Co-op is hosting a free online talk by the Fairtrade Foundation at 7pm on 24th February.

The focus will then switch to wines for an online tasting session at 7pm on 3rd March, with those registering to attend to receive a money-off voucher for the tipples featuring in the event.

Workshops will also take place in schools across the Central England Co-op store area.

There is 20% off Fairtrade products for members in store across the two weeks and more information about Fairtrade at Central England Co-op, including producer stories and recipes can be found at www.centralengland.coop/food/fairtrade