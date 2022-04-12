Lichfield’s MP has been criticised for claiming Boris Johnson was only doing what teachers and nurses were after the Prime Minister was fined for attending a lockdown party.
Downing Street has confirmed the fixed penalty notice in relation to a gathering ion 19th June.
But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant told the BBC nurses and teachers were also enjoying drinks when rules preventing them from doing so.
“I think he’s got to apologise, but I don’t think at any time he thought he was breaking the law.
“I think at the time just like many teachers and nurses who after a very long shift would tend to go back to the staff room and have a quiet drink which is more or less what he has done.”Michael Fabricant MP
But Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough on Lichfield District Council, said Mr Fabricant’s comments were “crass and insulting”.
The former teacher told Lichfield Live:
“Nurses, teachers and key workers did more than their bit during Covid – unlike the Prime Minister and chancellor though, they stuck to the rules when they weren’t at work.
“We’ve all heard stories from nurses who isolated themselves from family to keep them safe, teachers who were in work throughout the pandemic to make sure that key workers could be at work, while warehouse, shop and delivery workers made sure we didn’t go hungry.
“Any idea that they were throwing parties after work is either ignorant or deliberately misleading.
“Mr Fabricant’s comments on are crass and insulting to the very people who got us through Covid.
“He owes them all an unqualified apology.”Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council
God, what a complete and utter embarrassment. No wonder Lichfield is a mess if the people elect idiots like these. Words fail me.
Drinking alcohol in the staff room or rest room would be a sackable offence in both the public and private sector. Get a life Fabo join your mates, resign then Lichfield can have a decent MP
What on earth was he thinking? Words fail me at an MP that thinks its acceptable to say such things ….. & why teachers and nurses????
He has sold his soul on the alter of Boris.
He makes no sense whatsoever.
Boris wouldn’t give him a second thought if the boot was on the other foot.
So many sacrifices made during the lock down and Fabricant never ever supports his constituents.
Meanwhile Boris is hoping the Ukraine situation will save him.Thought it was a bit over the top for him to vist there. Boris knew this was coming and just trying to make himself look good.Boris is rotten to the core. A liar and a cheat.
So your blaming Teachers and Nurses now for Boris and other conservatives who should no Better! Absolute SHAME
Let’s be clear, elected representatives should be impeccable when it comes to abiding by UK laws – they pass the laws of this country – There are no excuses – they (conservative) blatantly broke the law, hence the fines.
Disgraceful nonsense from our callous, preening buffoon of an MP again. It’s time to put him out to pasture, local Conservative Assocation please take note.
Yet another uneducated comment from a Tory MP!
What an insult to our AMAZING NHS staff during the pandemic (some of whom lost their lives or were separated from loved ones)
Why is this fool still in office?
Thank god Michael Fabricant is not my MP. The man has no idea that if a teacher or nurse had a drink in the staff room after a hard day they would be sacked. They don’t have parliamentary privalage only damned hard jobs.
If you create laws, vote to pass the laws, repeatedly tell people they must stick to those laws or fave the consequences then break those laws because you didn’t understand them you have to be a complete moron.
So Mikey, is your boss a complete moron? Or are you both simply unashamed liars who hold the British public in utter contempt?
It is worth watching Sky News online. From 17.34 – 17.42.
Mark Austin gave Mr Fabricant a very hard time. Especially as his wife is an A & E doctor.
Going back to nursing during COVID I am insulted by Michael Fabricants comments. I wore PPE in the office. We did not meet up after work. We stuck to the rules his government made.
What is wrong with this man. He repeatedly mixes various parts of his anatomy to spout ridiculous, inaccurate, crass & downright dreadful rubbish.
Come on Mr. Fabricant, you’ve done enough damage to Lichfield & humiliated us all – as well as yourself. GO GO GO!!!
I am sure Johnson was involved in other Downing Street parties. Lies cannot be concealed in this day and age and will inevitably be uncovered.
There are honest and hard working Tories and for them I feel sorry. They serve a government which has proved itself unworthy of trust; not only on Covid issues but on manifesto and tax promises. And, of course, pensions.
Fabricant has disgraced himself and his constituency by his comments. Surely it is time he was de-sellected.
What I find so distasteful about Boris Johnson’s behaviour is the way that he has sought to benefit from other people’s misfortune and misery. He used COVID to excuse the shambles of Brexit, and now he appears to be using the war in Ukraine to say he is irreplaceable, despite his transgressions during lockdown. How long will Michael Fabricant continue to defend the ‘indefensible’?
Yet again, our witless M.P. defends the indefensible. Are there no depths he won’t sink to to curry favour with his boss? Surely it is time for the local Conservative Association to remove this embarrassment
Mr Fabricant voted for Mr Johnson partly because he was a ‘character’. He now supports him despite his illegal, immoral and misleading behaviour. Is there any level to which Lichfield’s mp won’t stoop to curry favour. I haven’t seen my son for two years because of the impact of covid, but consider that to be a small price to pay compared to the sacrifices made by some people. The sooner Mr Fabricant gets his promotion to the House of Lords for his sycophantic support of Mr Johnson, the better. May his gravy train keep rolling!
Our embarrassing MP strikes again!! Opens his mouth before engaging his brain, doubtful he has one. I agree with all comments regarding nurses and others in the public sector, so insulting to hard workers. I thought the tragedies in Ukraine could save Boris, is this still possible? Fabricant is still hoping to become. Sir Michael!!!
What a pity that a Recall Petition to remove an MP can’t be triggered by objectionable statements, or terminal stupidity!
How dare our MP make such comments about nurses and teachers. My daughter in law is a community nurse who worked through the pandemic to beyond the point of exhaustion. Teachers had to completely change the way they worked and were given the runaround by his inept colleague Gavin Williamson. This is crass ignorance and utterly insensitive. Shame on you Michael Fabricant.
It was sadly inevitable that Fabricant would be one of the first of the useful idiots to be sent out to defend Boris. At the moment he is one of the most watched clips on the BBC website. What an embarrassment for Lichfield.
He will will of course be enthusiastically linking to it and all his other media appearances on his Twitter and Facebook accounts to promote himself.
If Mr Fabricant makes such claims he needs to be able to justify them. Maybe he would like to share his insider knowledge with the police? Maybe there needs to be an investigation of all Lichfield schools and Samuel Johnson Hospital? Of course they are completely unsubstantiated and just another way to try and divert attention away from his puppet masters.
In 2020 Michael Fabricant was quoted in Lichfield Live and I’ve pasted the article below.
Michael you’ve obviously forgotten what it was like back then…do us all a favour and go away and stop insulting those who didn’t break the rules.
Lichfield’s MP says politicians are not exempt from coronavirus restrictions, after a local councillor was pictured meeting eight local residents.
Cllr Paul Ray (centre) with residents at the entrance to the walkway
Cllr Paul Ray (centre) with residents
Cllr Paul Ray, Liberal Democrat representative for the Chadsmead ward, was photographed with eight people to highlight the closure of a route between Gaia Lane and The Windings.
But Lichfield’s Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the councillor had breached the Rule of Six in the image.
“All politicians should set a COVID-19 example.
“I was very disappointed to see a Liberal Democrat councillor from Lichfield flouting the Rule of Six in a publicity photo with eight other people outdoors.
“There can’t be one rule for politicians and another for the rest.
“Although the individuals all looked safely apart in the photo, the councillor concerned is a solicitor, so knows that regulations are there for a purpose.
“I am grateful to a constituent who brought this matter to my attention.”
Michael Fabricant
I could not accept an apology from this man as his statement is so crass and objectionable. I still have the piece of paper saying I was a Key Worker, the piece of paper that says Covid19 positive, a photograph and memories of a loved one no longer with us. We never went to a party, broke the rules but followed the guidelines. He needs to understand that his attention seeking antics cause hurt to others.
is this attention seeking, fawning over johnson or is he really this obnoxious and out of touch. he should resign in shame
Mr Fabricant appers prepared to say and do anything just to get that knighthood.
He should contact the authorities with the names of those teachers and nurses who have broken the rules in such a disgraceful manner. I don’t expect that the list will be very long.
It’s a shame the voters of Lichfield didn’t elect Dave Robertson as their MP at the last election. I’m sure if they had known what Fabricant was really like they would have.
Can Michael Fabricant provide some evidence to back up this public allegation of lawbreaking by teachers and nurses in general? You know, Mr Fabricant, the kind of thing that would stand up in court?
MEJ – I’m sure he engages his brain before speaking. He engages it try to find a way to defend the indefensible and satisfy his Tory masters. And what he’s come up with is equating the Prime Minister attending a party to a few people having a quiet drink in the staff room. Thus implying that teachers and nurses take alcohol to work.
Even if some teachers and nurses did have a quiet drink in a staff room, they hadn’t been involved in creating laws which prohibited it and gone on TV to tell 67 million people about the laws and stress the importance of adhering to them.
Any suggestion that we can’t change the Prime Minister now because of the situation in Ukraine should be responded to with the fact that the Prime Minister was changed during the second world war.
The electorate of Lichfield taking quite a kicking on Twitter this evening. He has not only turned himself into a figure of ridicule, but also his constituents and the city itself. He is damaging what he is supposed to represent in order to further his own future career.
Just when you think that Fabricant can’t behave even worse…..he does just that. What he says is not just crass and wrong, it’s insulting to ordinary hardworking people.
He’s a disgrace. Let’s get him out at the next general election. Lichfield & Burntwood deserve better.
Shame on you for even suggesting nursing staff were in the same league as the privileged bunch of people surrounding the PM at Downing Street . Nurses were so strictly regulated by their hospital Trusts that meal breaks ( if they ever got them ) we’re taken in shift system, socially distanced seating from each other and not even allowed to share communal food despite many cakes and treats being sent in by the general public. Despicable attitude and remarks from another member of our government demonstrating the pervading entitlement that is wrecking the country.
It’s the lies as a journalist for The Daily Telegraph.
It’s the lie on the bus.
It’s the lies to the press and public.
It’s the lies even in the House of Commons.
To defend a liar for lying – whether a Prime Minister or a Conservative County Council candidate – just makes a mockery of the Standards in Public Life we politicians sign up to.
This pathetic excuse for an MP has now sunk to new depths, which I didn’t think was possible. What an absolute insult in trying to defend the indefensible PM. It difficult to imagine what Boris the buffoon could do that Fabricant would not mindlessly defend. To take a potshot at teachers and nurses is just disgraceful.
60 years of voting Tory. Never again if Fabricant is the only choice.
Some individuals were fined £10000 for less than the disgraceful prime minister and many of his ministers who rightly have or are about to receive a fine have been guilty of. Many months ago they got their fines. Ministers and MPs broke the law. Johnson thinks he is above it all. Whilst the rest of the country almost universally behaved themselves, Johnson and his cabal did not. Fabricant is a toady. A man who defends the indefensible just to keep in favour with the most atrocious prime minister and UK government we have had to endure. When is the sleeze party and its MPs going to get the boot? So Michael Fabricant thinks the Metropolitan Police are wrong – and he can judge better? The Met only went ahead with the investigation and fines because the majority of the public have lost all faith in the cabinet that acts as if there are no laws. Hence partygate and the non – dom scandal of ministers who avoid tax whilst earning vast income. Some MPs have second jobs. It’s time that Lichfield and the rest of the UK had better principled MPs rather than the self- serving. Fabricant has been an MP for donkeys years. Doctors, nurses and teachers have not had a pay rise for over 10 years . Some NHS staff have to use food banks. Fabricant along with all MPs had a pay rise. His comments are a disgrace.
If we had done this at my workplace we would have been sacked: for EITHER the mingling OR the alcohol. The idea other key workers were partaking in BOTH is absolute BS.
Fabricant is unbelievable, not fit to represent us. Remember this at the next election.
