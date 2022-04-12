Lichfield’s MP has been criticised for claiming Boris Johnson was only doing what teachers and nurses were after the Prime Minister was fined for attending a lockdown party.

Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Downing Street has confirmed the fixed penalty notice in relation to a gathering ion 19th June.

But Conservative MP Michael Fabricant told the BBC nurses and teachers were also enjoying drinks when rules preventing them from doing so.

“I think he’s got to apologise, but I don’t think at any time he thought he was breaking the law. “I think at the time just like many teachers and nurses who after a very long shift would tend to go back to the staff room and have a quiet drink which is more or less what he has done.” Michael Fabricant MP

But Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough on Lichfield District Council, said Mr Fabricant’s comments were “crass and insulting”.

The former teacher told Lichfield Live: