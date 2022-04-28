People are being asked to have their say about how they want the future of Lichfield city centre to look.

Lichfield District Council has been conducting research in recent months to consider options for the mix of businesses, housing and retail that could make up the both the land earmarked for the failed Friarsgate development and the wider city area, including the Bird Street car park.

But before the scheme moves forwards to work with builders, architects, retailers and other organisations, the local authority is asking residents to have their say on how the area can be an attractive proposition for visitors, businesses and local people.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“It is essential we assess the views of Lichfield’s residents and businesses when formulating development plans for the city centre.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The work is the latest part of the city centre masterplan project.

The council has appointed design consultants Create Street to develop a digital survey to find out views on what city centre buildings should look like.

Director Nicholas Boys Smith said:

“The evidence is as clear as crystal – creating places that people find beautiful and in which they want to be is provably good for prosperity and happiness. “I am delighted that Lichfield District Council is leading the charge and is so committed to understanding what people like.” Nicholas Boys Smith, Create Street

The survey will be launched in the near future.