People are being asked to have their say about how they want the future of Lichfield city centre to look.
Lichfield District Council has been conducting research in recent months to consider options for the mix of businesses, housing and retail that could make up the both the land earmarked for the failed Friarsgate development and the wider city area, including the Bird Street car park.
But before the scheme moves forwards to work with builders, architects, retailers and other organisations, the local authority is asking residents to have their say on how the area can be an attractive proposition for visitors, businesses and local people.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“It is essential we assess the views of Lichfield’s residents and businesses when formulating development plans for the city centre.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The work is the latest part of the city centre masterplan project.
The council has appointed design consultants Create Street to develop a digital survey to find out views on what city centre buildings should look like.
Director Nicholas Boys Smith said:
“The evidence is as clear as crystal – creating places that people find beautiful and in which they want to be is provably good for prosperity and happiness.
“I am delighted that Lichfield District Council is leading the charge and is so committed to understanding what people like.”Nicholas Boys Smith, Create Street
The survey will be launched in the near future.
Well, this gave me a good laugh. The only charge that LDC are leading is how much their debacles have cost and will be costing the tax payers.
Don’t bother to ask the opinions of anyone aged under 60. They are only interested in what the over 60s have to say as that is all they want to live in the town centre due to the number of new builds popping up advertising their properties being for that age.
This is where we discover they plan to make everything look like a new build residential house so the residents of Lichfield can’t tell buildings apart, nor when new houses are introduced due to it being mass upon mass.
That said with the Friarsgate site due to use a 61% of land distribution is to housing as well as the fact its now put the future of Lichfield Bus Station at risk, maybe a joke like this is a little too close to reality for comfort?
