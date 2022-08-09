The leader of Lichfield District Council has paid tribute to a Conservative councillor who is standing down ahead of move to Japan.

Cllr Samuel Tapper confirmed his decision to resign as member for Chasetown ward earlier today (9th August).

He will also quit Burntwood Town Council ahead of moving abroad to take up a place in the Japan Exchange and Teaching programme, which seeks to promote grass-roots international exchange.

Cllr Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I wish Sam all the best in his exciting new role, and thank him for his service as a councillor – supporting voluntary organisations in his ward as well as stepping up to assist with the vaccination efforts during Covid.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Tapper said: