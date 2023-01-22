Plans to restore a listed Lichfield city centre building damaged by fire have been given the green light.

Crave on Tamworth Street saw the upper floors destroyed when a blaze broke out in January 2022.

It has since been covered any a temporary steel roof and cover above the damaged building.

But plans have now been approved to carry out structural repairs.

A statement accompany a planning application to Lichfield District Council said:

“The property has not been able to be used since the fire which was a hot food outlet. “The listed building has suffered severe fire damage to the loft/second floor area where the seat of the fire was. There was also some damage to the neighbouring property on the party wall at 57 Tamworth Street. “Part of the repairs will be reinstatement of this dividing wall. There is a made up oak truss arrangement that will be rebuilt including some brickwork that fills in the truss framework. “During the fire in the roof the single dormer window was lost completely and will need reconstructing. “All rafters front and rear will be replaced. The complete roof will be retiled with handmade red plain tiles to the Tamworth Street elevation and blue handmade clay plain tiles to the rear to match. “The second floor has been severely damaged by fire in a number of places with the floor joists been burnt through. The whole area needs replacing and ceiling replastered below.” Planning statement

