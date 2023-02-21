Drivers in Staffordshire are being warned not to put lives at risk by using their mobile phone at the wheel.

It comes as new figures reveal that 959 motorists were prosecuted in the county for using a handheld device in 2022.

Of those, 46% were driving a commercial vehicle such as a van or HGV at the time.

A new PhoneFree campaign has been launched to educate drivers on the dangers of using their phones at the wheel.

Inspector Mark Joynson, of Staffordshire Police’s road policing unit, said: