Local election candidates have welcomed the installation of a new bench to help those with mobility problems in Burntwood take a break.

It has been installed at Bells Lane as part of a partnership project with local councils and housing group Bromford.

Cllr Di Evans, Labour candidate for Boney Hay and Central ward, said:

“As part of our dementia-friendly community initiative, we at Burntwood Town Council wanted to install some benches around the town to help those with mobility problems. “We’re really pleased with the result and the feedback we’ve had so far.” Cllr Di Evans

Fellow Labour candidate Sharon Taylor said:

“It is so important for people’s health and wellbeing that they feel able to get out and about, particularly as spring has now arrived – it can make a huge difference even if it’s only a walk to the corner to sit and chat with neighbours.” Sharon Taylor

Her husband and co-candidate, Cllr Paul Taylor, said:

“I’m also really pleased to see this bench is now in place – and grateful for a chance of a breather too!” Cllr Paul Taylor

Candidates standing for the five seats in the Boney Hay and Central ward at Burntwood Town Council are:

Jim Craik – Conservatives

Di Evans – Labour

Joanne Hancox – Labour

Elaine Kirkham – Labour

Steven Swain – Conservatives

Paul Taylor – Labour

Sharon Taylor – Labour

Candidates standing for the three seats in the Boney Hay and Central ward at Lichfield District Council are: