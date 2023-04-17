More needs to be done to tackle waiting times for menopause treatment services, two local election candidates in Lichfield have said.

While the NHS target time is 18 weeks, figures reveal that some women locally are waiting more than a year.

Rosie Harvey-Coggins, Labour’s candidate for the St John’s ward in Lichfield, said such figures were unacceptable.

“Getting early access to these services can be life changing for so many women. “Almost one million women leave employment due to menopause symptoms. “Negotiating with workplaces to implement menopause friendly working policies is part of the important work I have already undertaken, but more needs to be done to ensure that women who are suffering symptoms including joint pain, depression and disturbed sleep can get the correct care.” Rosie Harvey-Coggins

Sharon Taylor, Labour’s candidate for Boney Hay and Central ward in Burntwood, added:

“Every woman’s journey through menopause is a very personal one. It can be very isolating, affecting all aspects of your life, your mantal health, your ability to work, friendships and relationships. “But it doesn’t have to be like that – menopause is now reasonably well understood, but sadly the information isn’t reaching the women who need it. “I have experienced the gap in menopause support myself with no NHS services locally. This is why with two other local women we founded a monthly menopause support group. “It’s so important to know that you are not alone, to talk about what you are going through and to be signposted to the support you need.” Sharon Taylor

Women in Burntwood and the surrounding areas who are interested in attending the Burntwood Menopause Support Group can find out more details here.

