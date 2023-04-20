Local elections are taking place this May, with 47 seats available across Lichfield District Council’s 22 ward areas.

The Local Democracy Reporter Service has invited candidates to outline their experiences and why they are standing.

One seat has gone uncontested, meaning Brian Yeates will be the Conservative councillor for the Bourne Vale ward.

For all the other candidates, they can expect to find out whether or not they’ve won a seat on the authority after the polls close on 4th May.

In the latest in a series of ward profiles, we feature the election hopefuls in the Boney Hay and Central ward in Burntwood.

Jim Craik (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Di Evans (Labour)

“I am a mother of four, and I have lived in Boney Hay and Central for 55 years.

“For the last 41 years, I have dedicated myself to representing Burntwood on Burntwood Town and Lichfield District Councils.

“Burntwood needs a team of experienced and energetic people who will listen and increase the community profile of our town, as we have been doing for the past four years.

“As a retired teacher and governor of two schools, I care strongly about young people and want to give them the best opportunities for their future.”

Steven Swain (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.

Paul Taylor (Labour)

“I’m a Burntwood native committed to improving our town for residents, businesses, and communities fairly and equitably.

“As an active and dedicated councillor, I’m working to deliver projects that make a real difference in our community, such as The Wakes and The Producers Markets.

“Burntwood deserves a strong voice for fair investment and infrastructure. I aim to be that voice.

“Join me in building a brighter future for our town.”

Sharon Taylor (Labour)

“I’m proud to call Burntwood my hometown, and I want to give back to my community.

“As a new candidate in Boney Hay and Central, I bring a fresh perspective to the table, and I’m inspired by the example of strong female Labour councillors who have made a difference.

“If elected, I’ll work closely with Cllr Evans to support women and families during these difficult times.

“Together, we’ll fight for a better future for Burntwood.”

Keith Willis-Croft (Conservatives)

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party stated they were unable to meet our deadline for publication.