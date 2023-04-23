Two local election candidates say they hope to bring their perspectives of neurodiversity to Lichfield District Council.

James Blackman, who is dyslexic, and Paul Taylor, who has ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder Level 1, will both be standing as Labour hopefuls on 4th May.

The duo say they hope to advocate for those who are neurodiverse as well as demonstrating that it is not a barrier to participation in local politics.

James, who is standing in the Leomansley ward, said:

“As someone who has navigated the challenges of dyslexia, I understand firsthand the barriers that neurodiverse individuals face in education and the workforce. “Despite these challenges, I have successfully established two carbon-neutral businesses – a digital marketing agency and a logistics software company. “I was also president of the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce.” James Blackman

Paul, who will stand in the Boney Hay and Central ward, added:

“I was diagnosed with ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder Level 1 in adulthood, but I’m familiar with the hurdles these conditions can create. “These experiences give us a unique understanding of how council decisions impact the lives of neurodiverse people. “We are committed to ensuring that Lichfield District Council is inclusive and responsive to the needs of all its citizens.” Paul Taylor

James said it was important that the needs of neurodiverse residents were understood at Lichfield District Council.

“Labour’s candidates have a proven track record of success and a deep commitment to diversity, inclusion, and representation. “We are ready to hit the ground running and get to work for the people of Lichfield. We urge voters to support us in these critical elections.” James Blackman

Paul added:

“Labour is proud to champion diversity in these elections – 40% of our candidates are female, at least three candidates live with physical disabilities, and with at least three BAME candidates, we truly represent the whole district.” Paul Taylor

The at a glance list of candidates standing for election to Lichfield District Council in the Leomansley ward: