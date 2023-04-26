Passengers using the Cross City Line at Lichfield Trent Valley face six months without trains when work to replace a platform begins this summer.

Network Rail had previously carried out temporary repairs to the upper level structure at the station in 2022, but a more permanent fix is now needed.

The work on platform three is planned to start in July and finish at the end of the year – with no Cross City Line trains serving the station during this period.

It will mean passengers using the route face rail replacement buses to and from Lichfield City station.

An information event will be held at the Lichfield Trent Valley waiting room from 2.30pm to 6.30pm on 16th May

Cathleen Meehan, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said:

“Replacing platform three at Lichfield Trent Valley is a complex engineering project and I’d like to thank residents and businesses for their patience in advance of this major work. “The £5.8million project will mean some changes for passengers which is why we’re holding an information event at the station so people can find out more. “I’d urge anyone to come along and meet the project team and West Midlands Railway so we can explain in person how this important work is making the railway in Lichfield better for the future.” Cathleen Meehan, Network Rail

The work will see the current platform removed in the summer during a nine day closure of the West Coast Main Line for HS2 works, before Network Rail returns at Christmas to complete the new structure.

A temporary footbridge will be put in place for passengers crossing between the two lower level platforms.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Railway, said:

“The safety of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority and I am pleased Network Rail is carrying out these essential structural improvements to platform three at Lichfield Trent Valley. “I appreciate the lengthy closure of platform three will be inconvenient for our customers and I would like to thank our Cross City Line passengers for their patience and understanding while this work is completed. “A full rail replacement shuttle will be in operation between Lichfield City and Lichfield Trent Valley throughout the work and thanks to the installation of a temporary footbridge, platforms one and two will remain accessible as usual.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said it was crucial that the disruption was managed by the train operator.

“This work is essential, but it is a significant closure period – I hope the replacement bus service will work effectively. “If it does not, constituents should write to me with specifics on dates and timings, and I will take it up with Network Rail.” Michael Fabricant

The work is also expected to see the closure of the Burton Old Road car park which serves the station from 8th to 22nd July.