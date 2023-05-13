Families in Staffordshire struggling with the cost of living crisis will be helped by a new funding scheme set to be approved by councillors.

The Household Support Fund will see a further £11million made available across the county.

Previous allocations from the Government-funded scheme have been used to help families most in need pay energy and food bills, as well as offering support for children who access free school meals and care leavers.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, Cllr Mark Sutton, said:

“The Household Support Fund enables families to meet with their day-to-day living costs. “One of our priorities as a county council is to ensure those most in need in Staffordshire are supported, particularly when there are additional cost of living pressures. “We’re pleased to be able to deliver a scheme to our residents which has made a real difference over the last two-and-a-half years.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The Household Support Fund has also helped people with the cost of new boilers and energy efficiency improvements through the Staffordshire Warmer Homes Scheme.

The allocation of the funding is set to be approved by the county council’s cabinet at a meeting on Wednesday (17th May).