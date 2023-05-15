Bikers took to the roads around Lichfield and Burntwood for an event in memory of a record-breaking local fundraiser.

The annual Stephen Sutton Ride Out saw hundreds of scooters, trikes, motorbikes and cars head out in a convoy to help raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The event has raised thousands of pounds since it began in 2013.

Click below to see pictures by Louis Ratcliffe Photography: