Scooters in the Stephen Sutton Ride Out

Bikers took to the roads around Lichfield and Burntwood for an event in memory of a record-breaking local fundraiser.

The annual Stephen Sutton Ride Out saw hundreds of scooters, trikes, motorbikes and cars head out in a convoy to help raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The event has raised thousands of pounds since it began in 2013.

Click below to see pictures by Louis Ratcliffe Photography:

Motorcyclists taking part in the Stephen Sutton Ride Out
A classic car in the Stephen Sutton Ride Out convoy
Scooters in the Stephen Sutton Ride Out
People following the Stephen Sutton Ride Out convoy in Burntwood
A motorbike and helmet
Motorcyclists taking part in the Stephen Sutton Ride Out
Stephen Sutton's mother speaking to the crowds
A Stephen Sutton Ride Out hat
The Stephen Sutton Ride Out convoy
Crowds looking at some of the Stephen Sutton Ride Out bikes on display
People following the Stephen Sutton Ride Out convoy in Burntwood
Motorcyclists taking part in the Stephen Sutton Ride Out
Motorcyclists taking part in the Stephen Sutton Ride Out
A trike on display after the Stephen Sutton Ride Out
A teddy bear in a car at the Stephen Sutton Ride Out
The Stephen Sutton Ride Out convoy
Crowds looking at some of the Stephen Sutton Ride Out bikes on display
Scooters in the Stephen Sutton Ride Out
A motorbike in Stephen Sutton ribbons
A motorbike helmet
The Stephen Sutton Ride Out convoy
Two women in purple
A scooter at the Stephen Sutton Ride Out

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Neil
8 hours ago

I rode yesterday and I would like to express my thanks to anybody who stood along the route and waved, it was especially humbling as we entered Burntwood to see hundreds of people lining the streets keeping Stephens legacy alive. Congratulations to everyone involved in planning the event too, I hope we raised a lot of money for a worthwhile cause. Thank you.

7
0