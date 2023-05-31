The Lichfield Festival has been boosted by a donation from a housebuilding company.

Persimmon Homes handed over the £1,000 cheque as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The Lichfield Festival will take place from 6th to 16th July and feature a range of dance, music, theatre and arts events.

David Greengrass, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said:

“What we do is about much more than just building homes – it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in and doing this in the ways that have the most positive impact.

“It’s a delight to be able to offer this donation to Lichfield Festival, allowing such a key cultural event in the West Midlands to have a further positive impact on people in the city and beyond.”

David Greengrass, Persimmon Homes