People who made an outstanding contribution to the community in Whittington have been honoured.
The recent annual parish meeting saw a number of citizen and organisations receive awards in recognition of their efforts over the past year:
- Resident of the Year – Lynne Lacey
- Young Resident of the Year – Sebbie Hall
- Business of the Year – Whittington Pharmacy
- Organisation of the Year – Rob Gray and Sheepwash Farm
The meeting also saw grants awarded from the Fayre Fund to a number of local voluntary organisations:
- Whittington and Fisherwick Good Neighbour Scheme – £500
- Whittington Computer Club – £500
- Whittington Wednesday Club – £150
- Whittington Cricket Club – £500
- St Giles PCC – £350
- St Giles Church Hall – £500
- Whittington Soccer School – £500
- Whittington Craft Club – £460
- Whittington Girl Guiding – £500