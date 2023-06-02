Whittington sign

People who made an outstanding contribution to the community in Whittington have been honoured.

The recent annual parish meeting saw a number of citizen and organisations receive awards in recognition of their efforts over the past year:

  • Resident of the Year – Lynne Lacey
  • Young Resident of the Year – Sebbie Hall
  • Business of the Year – Whittington Pharmacy
  • Organisation of the Year – Rob Gray and Sheepwash Farm

The meeting also saw grants awarded from the Fayre Fund to a number of local voluntary organisations:

  • Whittington and Fisherwick Good Neighbour Scheme – £500
  • Whittington Computer Club – £500
  • Whittington Wednesday Club – £150
  • Whittington Cricket Club – £500
  • St Giles PCC – £350
  • St Giles Church Hall – £500
  • Whittington Soccer School – £500
  • Whittington Craft Club – £460
  • Whittington Girl Guiding – £500
