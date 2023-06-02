People who made an outstanding contribution to the community in Whittington have been honoured.

The recent annual parish meeting saw a number of citizen and organisations receive awards in recognition of their efforts over the past year:

Resident of the Year – Lynne Lacey

Young Resident of the Year – Sebbie Hall

Business of the Year – Whittington Pharmacy

Organisation of the Year – Rob Gray and Sheepwash Farm

The meeting also saw grants awarded from the Fayre Fund to a number of local voluntary organisations: