A potential rethink of a city centre pedestrianisation scheme has been welcomed by Lichfield’s MP.

Lichfield District Council is trialling the switch on a number of roads, including Market Street, Conduit Street, Tamworth Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street.

The move has also seen on street blue badge bays switched to nearby car parks, leading to a petition from disabled drivers.

The new chair of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee, Cllr Steve Norman, said he hoped the impact of the decision could be looked at again.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said issues being raised by local businesses did need to be looked at in more detail.

“While I have always been a strong advocate of pedestrianisation in the centre of Lichfield, a number of constituents have raised practical issues as to how this might be implemented. So I welcome the district council’s rethink. “The obvious issue concerns deliveries to retail and food outlets in the pedestrian zone. But of equal, if not more, concern in Lichfield is the provision of health services including pharmacy, dentistry and hearing augmentation which are also well within the zone. “The elderly or disabled need access to these services. “Tim Spooner, a local dentist, has explained to me that some patients suffering from diseases like Parkinson’s need to have appointments near the middle of the day when their morning medication has had a chance to kick in. Early morning or late afternoon appointments are not always suitable. “We need to recognise this urgent need for disabled people to visit these health clinics by car while ensuring that motorised access to the pedestrianised zone is not abused. “Other councils have found compromises to this problem and these need to be explored. However, I fully recognise that the centre of Lichfield has more mixed usage than some other cities.” Michael Fabricant

The move to pedestrianisation has not been without criticism but both Labour and the Conservatives have recently backed the principle of limiting vehicles in the city centre.

Mr Fabricant said the move would have benefits if the impact on some visitors could be managed.