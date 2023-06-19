A Lichfield school has appointed a new music fellow.

Richard Yarr MBE will work with the music department at Lichfield Cathedral School to profile the breadth of their work, deliver new initiatives and “create landmark events of national interest”.

He has previously created the Northern Ireland International Organ Competition and leads the Charles Wood Festival of Music and summer school. He has also worked at a senior level for the BBC since 2000.

Richard was awarded an MBE for Services to Music in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Birthday Honours.

He said:

“I have been hugely impressed by the breadth of the school’s musical life and the passion of staff and pupils. “The impact of the school is tangible not only in the city and its glorious cathedral, but also beyond the locality. “I look forward to shining the spotlight on the school’s considerable assets and to developing new chapters in the Lichfield story.” Richard Yarr MBE

The new role will begin in the 2023-24 academic year.

Headteacher Susan Hannam said: