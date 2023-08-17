Community groups in Lichfield are being invited to apply for a fund being operated by train operators.

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway are offering grants of up to £10,000 to help transform local areas.

Funded by the Department for Transport, the scheme is running for the third time. It has previously supported projects promoting fitness and wellbeing for rail passengers and the installation of plaques at stations promoting and celebrating the heritage of the area.

Cara Higgs, community strategy manager for the two train companies, said:

“We are excited to once again open our popular Your Community, Your Fund scheme for applications from our communities. “Our communities are the lifeblood of the railway and having already funded dozens of innovative schemes in previous years, we are excited to see what ideas our passengers will come up with.” Cara Higgs

Applications must be submitted by 14th September with projects able to be completed by February 2024. For more information visit www.wmr.uk/ycyf.