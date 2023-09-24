A Burntwood walking football team is celebrating after winning a national title.

The MSA Burntwood Strollers over 65 team added the National Walking Football Association Cup to make it a double after also claiming the Birmingham League Cup earlier this year.

The team evolved from participants in sessions run at Burntwood Leisure Centre by Kieran Newey in partnership with Active Lichfield.

The Strollers – who are also part of Midland Soccer Academy – won the regional section to qualify for the national finals in Nottingham.

The group stages saw them beat Eastleigh – who had won the competition for the last two years – 1-0, before two goal-less draws against Grimsby and Godalming saw them book a spot in the last four.

A close semi-final against Bolton saw Dave Seddon pull off two smart saves before the game went to penalties – where the Burntwood keeper saved one and saw the post keep out another, while Mould and Branch scored their spot kicks to set up a final clash with Winstanley.

Strollers saved their best form to last, with Mould giving his side the lead early int he second half and the defence then standing firm to ensure they were crowned champions without conceding a goal.