The style of buildings which could one day occupy the former Friarsgate site will be unveiled this weekend.
Lichfield District Council and Create Streets have been working on a design code over the past 18 months for the land now known as the Birmingham Road Site.
It has been drawn up following online and in-person sessions.
The new code will be on display at The Hub at St Mary’s between 11am and 3pm tomorrow (18th November).
A second chance to view it will be at Lichfield Christmas Fayre in the city centre between 12noon and 4pm on Sunday.
Create Streets’ Ed Leahy said:
“We’ve had a fantastic response from Lichfield residents over the past 18 months, who have given us a strong direction for how the site should be look and feel.
“Do come and see how we’ve turned those discussions into a design code this weekend.
“Design codes are a great way to capture what residents want to see from new development, which too often consists of generic, low quality, ‘could be anywhere’ buildings.
“It’s been a privilege to work alongside Lichfield District Council talking to residents about what they want from development on the site, and we’ve put it to paper in this code.”Ed Leahy, Create Streets
Although much of the land has sat empty since the failure of the Friarsgate scheme to materialise, part of the former Tempest Ford garage has been granted approval to be converted into a temporary three year overflow car park for the nearby council offices.
The code will provide rules and design requirements for what can and cannot be built on the land going forward. It will apply only to the Birmingham Road Site.
Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, said:
“We would like to thank everyone in the district who has given their views to help develop a design code for the Birmingham Road Site.
“It is set to be exhibited in the city this weekend and we are again appealing for people to come along and give their feedback.
“It will be really useful in the formation of plans for the site.”Cllr Janice Silvester Hall, Lichfield District Council
This land has been standing fallow for years then three years a car park, another two years planning, 18 months building just realised ill be dead by the time we actually see anything. But thank you for your amazing work on this LDC, hope i don’t have to put up with your incompetence on the other side.
Housing. That’s what the report will say. Both Conservatives and Labour councillors would like to see housing on this site as soon as possible as they’ve no imagination or desire to give residents something innovative. All they care about is hitting targets and bringing in revenues. So it will be housing. They know it. We know it. Stop messing us about and get it over with.
We deserve better than these terrible set of red, blue and even yellow councillors. Awful.
In view of the controversial nature of this Friasgate / Birmingham Road site I wonder if Lichfield Live might publish the plan? This would make it available to far more people. The time scale given seemes a little restricted to me….. for whatever reason?!
@Philip – the plan has not been made public yet.
Well the site is in the existing conservation area. Does this mean that a code is been developed to circumvent the conservation area restrictions. I dread to think what they have planned for opposite St Johns Hospital. Grey plague, cruise liner balcony look, steel rsj look. Take a look at the Ego building, ok modern building but totally wrong for the location.
What’s the point of this? Will it ever have any relevance to what happens with the site? It’s over six years since Tempest Ford was forced to close because work was about to start on redevelopment of the site so why is only now being decided what style of buildings could occupy the site? LDC have strung the public along with dreams and visions and contradictory statements regarding adequate parking for six years and recently effectively announced that nothing will happen for at least another three years. It’s going to be a minimum of a decade between forcing businesses off the site and any development happening. Why don’t they all resign in shame. And still no announcement of the cinema operator.