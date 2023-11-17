The style of buildings which could one day occupy the former Friarsgate site will be unveiled this weekend.

Lichfield District Council and Create Streets have been working on a design code over the past 18 months for the land now known as the Birmingham Road Site.

It has been drawn up following online and in-person sessions.

The new code will be on display at The Hub at St Mary’s between 11am and 3pm tomorrow (18th November).

A second chance to view it will be at Lichfield Christmas Fayre in the city centre between 12noon and 4pm on Sunday.

Create Streets’ Ed Leahy said:

“We’ve had a fantastic response from Lichfield residents over the past 18 months, who have given us a strong direction for how the site should be look and feel. “Do come and see how we’ve turned those discussions into a design code this weekend. “Design codes are a great way to capture what residents want to see from new development, which too often consists of generic, low quality, ‘could be anywhere’ buildings. “It’s been a privilege to work alongside Lichfield District Council talking to residents about what they want from development on the site, and we’ve put it to paper in this code.” Ed Leahy, Create Streets

Although much of the land has sat empty since the failure of the Friarsgate scheme to materialise, part of the former Tempest Ford garage has been granted approval to be converted into a temporary three year overflow car park for the nearby council offices.

The code will provide rules and design requirements for what can and cannot be built on the land going forward. It will apply only to the Birmingham Road Site.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, said:

“We would like to thank everyone in the district who has given their views to help develop a design code for the Birmingham Road Site. “It is set to be exhibited in the city this weekend and we are again appealing for people to come along and give their feedback. “It will be really useful in the formation of plans for the site.” Cllr Janice Silvester Hall, Lichfield District Council